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10/02/20 #PrayerTsunami: PRESIDENT TRUMP F V 10 DAYS #Chromosome8
You Are Free TV
You Are Free TV
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185 views • October 03, 2020
You Are Free TV
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10/2: President Trump brought to Walter Reed with F V complications....

Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical advice.

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Santa Su_fing on The 10-2:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j4diz...

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-he...

https://www.news-medical.net/news/202...

Please follow Dr.Carrie Medaj, you will have to create an account:
https://serendipitygroup.org

IN TIME:
The full movie of what's planned for humanity:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y9DgU...

Catch up on the threats, here:
http://www.whatdoesitmean.com/

And here:
https://www.justanotherchannel.com/

Lithium Orotate for healing methylation in the brain:
https://www.verywellmind.com/the-bene...

Thank you for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join the 6pm Prayer Wave where ever you are to pray for President Trump, First Lady, Melania Trump and the take down of the S_atanist Cab_l! WE ARE FREE! And WE WILL Defeat them!

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WE ARE FREE!!
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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