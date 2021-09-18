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Documentary. Here Comes the Sun. Solar Industry Research and Trends
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58 views • September 18, 2021
Why are millions of Americans switching to solar? It has nothing to do with politics or saving the environment. Solar is cheaper than the utility grid, and solar ownership gives you the power to control your system. This video may be a little dated, but you can still learn a lot from this comprehensive look at the solar industry, and the progress they've made around the world.
Watch this video, and then let's talk about getting an install scheduled for your home. No upfront cost, no hidden fees, historically low-interest rates are available now, but they wont' last forever.
Please reach out to me if you want to learn more about solar... Link Below
www.powur.com/michael.miller
Please support my channel by sharing these videos and make sure to visit my website if you want to learn more about solar.
Watch this video, and then let's talk about getting an install scheduled for your home. No upfront cost, no hidden fees, historically low-interest rates are available now, but they wont' last forever.
Please reach out to me if you want to learn more about solar... Link Below
www.powur.com/michael.miller
Please support my channel by sharing these videos and make sure to visit my website if you want to learn more about solar.
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