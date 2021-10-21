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Shasta County Citizen Journalist Ep 5 101821
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20 views • October 21, 2021
Notes 101821 Please support us by donating on Patreon.com/sccj
Rich Gallardo, Lori Bridgeford, MTM studios, Redding, CA.
-- Can you tell the difference? THC products vs. regular products:
https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/rewn0p9wv5vngagx1th51/Can-you-tell-the-difference.doc?dl=0&;rlkey=9buhswz5oarwq41dl0l2gyzb8
-- show vaxxed are the superspreaders!!! Dr Malone
https://www.dropbox.com/s/38zwwjb7mbkx4fs/Dr%20Malone%20Vaxxed%20are%20the%20superspreaders.JPG?dl=0
-- San Joaquin BOS votes to ban vax passports
https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/2021/10/13/san-joaquin-county-vaccine-passports/
--show SJ BOS Resolution snip
https://www.dropbox.com/s/q4e1qmr0hso8txa/SJ%20BOS%20Resolution%20snip.JPG?dl=0
end of notes.
Rich Gallardo, Lori Bridgeford, MTM studios, Redding, CA.
-- Can you tell the difference? THC products vs. regular products:
https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/rewn0p9wv5vngagx1th51/Can-you-tell-the-difference.doc?dl=0&;rlkey=9buhswz5oarwq41dl0l2gyzb8
-- show vaxxed are the superspreaders!!! Dr Malone
https://www.dropbox.com/s/38zwwjb7mbkx4fs/Dr%20Malone%20Vaxxed%20are%20the%20superspreaders.JPG?dl=0
-- San Joaquin BOS votes to ban vax passports
https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/2021/10/13/san-joaquin-county-vaccine-passports/
--show SJ BOS Resolution snip
https://www.dropbox.com/s/q4e1qmr0hso8txa/SJ%20BOS%20Resolution%20snip.JPG?dl=0
end of notes.
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