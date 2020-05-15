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Paul Washer Shocking Message
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35 views • May 15, 2020
Brother Paul speaks before a conference of young teenagers about his experiences in 3rd world countries. He explains how 3rd world faith is a lot different than 1st world
faith & beliefs.
faith & beliefs.
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