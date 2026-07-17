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song I Won't Turn Back. For we know in part, & we prophesy in part. 1 Corinthians 13:9 I Completely Trust Jesus Christ will come to Bring Us Home Today, or the 18th or 19th of July 2026.
Just a Messenger of God
Just a Messenger of God
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717 || Something is happening … 📆👀🙏🏼❤️‍🔥🌈

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m-6l84wu0v8

When I Literally Saw The Vision or Miracle 9 letter Word made of yellowish white light "soblinter" & "strength", I had completed a 3 day fast no food, only water.

Important WARNING. He that saith he knoweth Christ&keepeth not His commandments, is a liar. To know Christ is to believe in Christ. Ergo he that keepeth not the commandments, believeth not in Christ.

https://www.brighteon.com/516e0247-951d-4766-ba0c-7533832c3aa5

Syrach 22 The playing of music is not mete where heavyness is / even so is the correction & doctrine of wisdom ever unpleasant unto fools.

Acts 11:23 Brother William Tyndale's Honest Translation Holy Bible

Which when he was come & had seen the grace of God was glad & exhorted them all that with purpose of heart they would continually cleave unto the Lord.

ZION 🎶 Aaron Shust (Live in Jerusalem)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5j7X_ret3D4&list=RD5j7X_ret3D4&start_radio=1


RAPTURE DREAM VISION. The Lord Jesus is urgently waiting! Hear, Believe, Obey, & Share The Gospel at 1 Corinthians 15 1 to 4

https://www.brighteon.com/d57dc7a1-b76e-48ab-8d60-9dc1cc472577

You Are Holy 🎶 As For Me and My House | Joshua Aaron 🔴 Live at the Tower of David, Jerusalem

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q8mcHKURgC8&list=RD5j7X_ret3D4&index=2


Titus 2:11-15 https://www.textusreceptusbibles.com/Tyndale/56/2

2:11 For the grace of god that bryngeth saluacion vnto all men hath appered

2:12 and teacheth vs that we shuld denye vngodlynes and wordly lustes and that we shuld live sobre mynded righteously and godly in this present worlde

2:13 lokinge for that blessed hope and glorious apperenge of ye myghty god and of oure savioure Iesu Christ

2:14 which gave him silfe for vs to redeme vs from all vnrightewesnes and to pourge vs a peculiar people vnto him silfe fervently geven vnto good workes.

2:15 These thinges speake and exhorte and rebuke with all commaundynge Se that no man despise the.

Keywords
newsgodgospelholy spiritlovecrossjesussalvationmiraclerapturefaithnewprophesyskyrealityheartrepentsharehopefastpraypromise
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