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Feminist hidden matriarchal rulers pedophile cannibal Satanist witches' "Belizean Grove" abortion
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147 views • January 29, 2022
The “Belizean Grove” is one of the earth’s lower-ranking hidden matriarchal rulers pedophile cannibal mass lesbian rapist Satanist “Draco Pleiadian Mantis reptilian hybrid” Illuminati NWO New Age Wicca witch Noah’s days Atlantis priestess 5,000 year old mother earth goddess cult feminist women’s party counterpart to the men’s “Bohemian Grove” pedophile cannibal Satanist reptilian hybrid “gay mafia elite” LGBTPB (Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transvestite Pedophile Bestiality) orgy child sex magick “bisexual Draco chimera” “quadsexual Pleiadian nephilim” “multisexual Mantis chimera” “hermaphrodite Pleiadian fallen angel” spirit cooking ritual party. The only difference is that the “Belizean Grove” party tortures & lesbian rapes & sacrifices & eats human specie girls, compared to the “Bohemian Grove” party that tortures & lesbian rapes & sacrifices & eats human specie boys. They are the female politicians and Hollywood celebrities and supreme court judges and military leaders and congresswomen and royal families and church pastors and police leaders and CIA NSA MI6 FBI leaders and corporate executives and college professors and models and artists and Katy Perry singers that run the world and this hidden earth’s Isis goddess cult 5,000 year old Noah’s days Atlantis priestess pedophile cannibal reptilian hybrid nephilim civilization Satanist matriarchal system that has ruled society from the shadows. I would imagine that the higher ranking Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar globalist elite male spirits in cloned hybrid human avatar female bodies are not in the public, but they are in the black nobility families, and perhaps, they may be Hollywood actresses. Since they could not kill me yesterday, too, before their 24 hour suspension of my Facebook account expired, they now placed my Facebook account on a 28 day lower news feed, and thereby, basically making my Facebook daily sermons invisible to the dumb sinful End Times wicked human homo-sapiens specie populace. They do not want today’s video on the “Belizean Grove” seen by anyone, because after I posted about the “Bohemian Grove” probably a lot of their “Bohemian Grove” people got eliminated by rival Illuminati faction members who were so disgusted by their torture and eating of little boys, so they had to think up of a new way of censoring my today’s video. The witches are afraid that if the rival Illuminati faction members find out that there is a female “Belizean Grove” witches’ group, too, who are torturing and eating little girls, they would get eliminated, too. Since they could not kill me before the 24 hour Facebook account suspension expired, they had to find another way to censor my today’s video. So, they found past daily sermons, and made up several reasons to place my Facebook daily posts on the bottom of the news feed to make it almost invisible from the public so that no one will see today’s video and other videos I was planning to post in the coming days. They know what I am about to post, because they read our minds and they hack our computers. They placed me on 24 hour suspension by claiming that my sermon last year was “hate speech” against the pedophile cannibal Satanist matriarchal rulers mother goddess cult witch elites who are torturing & lesbian raping & sacrificing & eating 12 million abducted children every year, and they placed me on 28 day lower news feed by claiming that my sermon last year was “false medical information” that exposed their genocide extermination of billions of humans with their COVID-19 Coronavirus biochemical weapon vaccine. Hypocrites.
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Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://_______.wordpress.com/ (Enter “humanracesurvivalresistance” in blank “_______” space.)
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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