Industrial Demand and Price Suppression

Silver is back in the spotlight as industrial demand continues to grow and long-standing pricing dynamics face new pressure. With global markets shifting and physical resources playing a bigger role, many are starting to ask whether current prices truly reflect real-world demand. The conversation is evolving, and the implications reach far beyond one metal. Watch the latest interview to explore the bigger picture and gain deeper insight into what’s shaping the market today.
#Silver #Commodities #MarketInsights #GlobalTrends
