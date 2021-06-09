How to Bring BLOOD SUGAR DOWN quickly. Lower blood sugar fast!Hello Everyone - this is dr ahmed erik i'm, an endocrinologist, a diabetes specialist and a diabetes education, specialist david. This is my passion, and today i'm, going to talk to you about how to bring blood sugar down fast.You live in a fit society and everybody wants to do everything fast. Well, that's, not always the best thing, and i'll. Tell you why? But i ' Ll also tell you how to bring it fast, so it's like i'll.Tell you how to do it, but i'll. Tell you the risk associated with it. So you decide what to do with it. Okay, so let's get into it. Now you can play bring your blood sugar fast in different ways. If you're a newly diagnosed diabetic, sometimes you get shocked.Oh my god. What am i gonna? Do i got diabetes, get that sentence, and then you start watching these youtube videos. The guys are talking about don't eat. This don't eat that you're dead. You you're out uh, and then you get like you get into this uh extreme motivation and you're like okay, i'm, not gonna eat.Anything. I'm gonna just eat the steak and bacon all day long. Well, let's. Bring your blood sugar down. Is that good, for you not really totally wrong totally wrong, so you should not be living on a saturated fat diet and keep your blood sugar down, because that is going to destroy your blood vessels and arteries.And you're, going to end up having from dying from a heart attack or stroke with the very nice blood sugars. There you have it now. You can definitely change your diet, but i think i do not recommend, like those extreme diets where you cut all the carbs out of your life.That is not maintainable, but definitely there are a lot of people who are addicted to sodas. There are a lot of people who are into the bread they're ready to rise, culturally, whatever it is. If you can start learning about portion control and understand, you know, look at my diabetic diet, video click on the link, the diabetic diet, video makes you understand about the portion, control, the moderation and all that good stuff that you were not doing.We're, not even thinking about before now you start thinking about it and you're gonna realize your blood sugar will be dramatically different by the time you get diabetes. You lose around 70 80 percent of your insulin production capacity.The cells that produce insulin are gone, so people think that they're going into remission because they're, cutting the carbs completely it's like saying oh well, i'm, not rich, because i'm: not spending any money.Well, that's, not gonna last too long right, you're gonna end up needing stuff. So just like that, you cannot just cut the carbs and say: oh, my diabetes has suddenly disappeared. It did not disappear, it's, just you just covered it up.So the moment you start getting carbs your blood sugar goes up again, so you have to have a long-term plan and the long-term plan is portion control, keeping your carbohydrates, low sticking with the healthy carbs, and we have a lot of videos about that in this channel.Now uh, of course the diet will help you a lot uh. The second thing is, you have to make sure you use aggressive methods to bring your blood sugar down, because when your blood sugars are so high, your pancreatic beta cells, which are the insulin producing cells, are struggling to make any insulin it's.Like think, like an economical crisis, where you know there's money, but nobody wants to spend it and everybody's scared. You know your beta cells are like that when the sugar is so high or better cells are like stunned, they don't want to do anything, not that they cannot do it.They just don't want to do anything. They don't even understand what's, going on, because blood sugars are so high, because your beta cells understand the difference, but if it is always high, the difference is only between three three.Fifty to four hundred your beta cells are like what is this and they don't get it. So we we call this gluco-toxicity glucose is toxic to your beta cells. Now what you do is you go find a good doctor who understands diabetes, not a chiropractor, not a youtube guy, who works at a church and talks about eating carbs.You need to find a doctor who understands diabetes, who understands who is specializing in this? You don't have to see me. I'm, not telling you that you need to find someone who is passionate about diabetes, who went to school.In your diet will help you slender your life and bring your blood sugar down fast, and when i say fast, i mean like in a couple weeks. You can bring your blood sugar down in a couple weeks. If you do this approach, don't hesitate using the the medications if you need to, but, as i said, the moderation in your diet and exercise is your best friends.I hope you enjoyed this video and i'll, see in the next video, but before that please subscribe and give it a thumbs up. Talk to you later,