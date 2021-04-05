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Dr. Leonardo González Bayona - La tasa de letalidad del 'SARS-CoV-2' (15-03-2021)
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30 views • April 05, 2021
La tasa de "letalidad" del supuesto virus "SARS-CoV-2" aceptada AHORA por la OMS puede ser incluso menor al 0.20%. O sea, que morirían menos de 2 personas de cada 1.000 "infectados". O sea, una tasa menor que el que la (desaparecida) gripe estacional. Enlace al documento citado «Infection fatality rate of COVID-19 inferred from seroprevalence data»: https://apps.who.int/iris/handle/10665/340124
https://www.who.int/bulletin/volumes/99/1/20-265892.pdf
https://www.who.int/bulletin/volumes/99/1/20-265892.pdf
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