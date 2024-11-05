Palestine History: UKs 'genocidalist' King Charles, do visit Bethlehem for Christmas, Mazin Qumsiyeh

Scottish university axes talk with Palestinian academic





Professor Mazin Qumsiyeh, in Bethlehem, on Bible prophesy about the return of the Jews. What does Bible say about the return of the Jews to Israel? 'Christian Zionism: The Tragedy and the Turning'





Professor Mazin Qumsiyeh previously served on the faculties of the University of Tennessee, Duke, and Yale Universities.





He and his wife returned to Palestine in 2008 starting a number of institutions and projects such as a clinical genetics laboratory that serves cancer and other patients. In 2014, they founded (initial personal donation of $250,000) and run (as full time volunteers) the Palestine Institute for Biodiversity and Sustainability (PIBS) at Bethlehem University. Qumsiyeh published over 160 scientific papers, over 30 book chapters, and several books on topics ranging from cultural heritage to human rights to biodiversity conservation to cancer. Currently leading the effort to produce the new National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan for Palestine. He serves on the board of a number of Palestinian youth and service organizations and oversees many projects related to sustainability of human and natural communities. His many published books include "Bats of Egypt", "Mammals of the Holy Land", "Sharing the Land of Canaan: Human rights and the Israeli/Palestinian Struggle" and "Popular Resistance in Palestine: A History of Hope and Empowerment". He also published hundreds of articles and letters to the editor and has an activism book published electronically. He gave hundreds of talks in 45 countries around the world. He especially believes in youth empowerment towards social and environmental causes. The programs he & his wife created impacted thousands. He also serves on the board of a number of Palestinian youth and service organizations. PIBS-BU has become an oasis for visitors to Palestine from around the world. He was selected in March 2008 to be honored among "the writers who have enriched our pages with their creative writings and enlightened us with their progressive thinking" by Arab World Books For his service, community and non-violent resistance he received many awards including American Arab Anti-discrimination Committee (ADC) Alex Odeh award, the American Friends Service Committee AFSC Connecticut chapter 2004 award, the 2011 Social Courage Award from the Peace and Justice Studies Association at the Joint Conference of PJSA and the Gandhi King Conference in October, 2011 at the Christian Brothers University in Memphis, Tennessee and in 2021 the Paul K. Feyerabend Foundation and Takreem awards. For these same actions, Qumsiyeh was harassed and arrested. He and his wife and dozens of other volunteers and staff at PIBS continue to have "Joyful participation in the sorrows of this world" and make a real difference for sustainability of nature and human communities





For an autobiographical article published in Northeast Magazine, see The Cucumber and the Cactus.





My scientific achievements are summarized in my Curriculum Vitae. Below are two relevant segments from my book Sharing the Land of Canaan which tells the readers more about my non-scientific interests (outside of my professional work; and yes it is possible to have interests in life outside of our jobs). More material about me can be found throughout this website. I am a self-syndicated columnist and my articles appeared in outlets ranging from the San Francisco Chronicle to Boston Globe to Al-Ahram; See Articles by Qumsiyeh, Interviews and Miscellaneous, Invited Talks Given, Reports and Testimonials

You may want to read About the webpage and the list that I maintain.







