BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

State of Surveillance
MaxCypher
MaxCypher
4 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. TheBrighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
15 views • 1 day ago

With the ever increasing surveillance invading the people's daily lives by corrupt and criminal "governments" - vigilante  hackers of the world begin to use AI to flood the feeds, express write hack code, and cripple the poison empire.  

"when your enemy builds a tank, don't get angry at the tank... capture it and use it against him"

Keywords
surveillancetyrannyflock
Chapters

3:22End Screen

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The seven lost pages from Nixon&#8217;s grand jury appearance expose the original &#8220;Deep State&#8221; conspiracy

The seven lost pages from Nixon’s grand jury appearance expose the original “Deep State” conspiracy

Lance D Johnson
7 Herbal teas that may boost sleep, digestion, immunity and overall wellness

7 Herbal teas that may boost sleep, digestion, immunity and overall wellness

Laura Harris
Echoes of Heaven: The prophetic battle plan for surviving the end times

Echoes of Heaven: The prophetic battle plan for surviving the end times

Belle Carter
The unclogging of America: How ancient remedies and modern sense are fighting the sinus crisis

The unclogging of America: How ancient remedies and modern sense are fighting the sinus crisis

Ava Grace
Trump moves to enforce nationwide voter ID requirements ahead of midterms

Trump moves to enforce nationwide voter ID requirements ahead of midterms

Kevin Hughes
Rotten Food for Soldiers and Failing Power Grid: The Systemic Corruption Crippling Ukraine

Rotten Food for Soldiers and Failing Power Grid: The Systemic Corruption Crippling Ukraine

Coco Somers
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy