Alejandro Tabilo: The Underrated Versatile Force in Tennis 🎾

Alejandro Tabilo has been turning heads across the ATP Tour. With two ATP singles titles — in Auckland and Mallorca — he’s the first Chilean man to win a grass court title in the Open Era. He’s also maintained an unbeaten record against Novak Djokovic, with a major upset at Monte Carlo 2025.





While he’s slipped outside the top 100 recently, his game is evolving, and every match shows more of his potential. Dive into Tabilo’s story, his big wins, and what’s next for this rising star.

