False Flag Attack Against Power Grid Is Imminent, Child Trafficking Exposed + More
99 views
Published Yesterday |
Alex Jones reports; A Longtime caller Simon lays out how and why the power grid will be used as a weapon against the American people. Then former executive director of the United Nations Global Sustainable Index Institute Calin Georgescu exposed how oligarchs who control the world are tied to the scores of children who go missing each year with no trace. And even more Breaking News in the Extended Report.


Extended Report;

https://www.realnewschannel.com/false-flag-attack-against-power-grid-is-imminent-child-trafficking-exposed-more/


Source Links;

https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=64767e85f6134e1e8db41509

https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=64751f43b46c65e43f83f16f

https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=647742adf6134e1e8dbc8492


Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research.

Keywords
false flag attackchild trafficking exposedfood supply under attack

