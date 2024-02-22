09. Connecting the Soul: Connection is Submission (Part 2)

Warning: This is a tough episode to process. Admittedly, it is jarring.





This is episode picks up where Episode 8 left off: Connection is submission. Is it possible that we are submitting to all of the wrong things in this life? Could it be that, because men and women do not at first submit to God, they end up submitting to all kinds of darkness.





In Episode 9 of the Connecting the Soul Series, Scott Warren, of http://freedomshock.com takes us on a journey to discover the spirit behind our un-submitted ways, encouraging us all, to tap-out to God.