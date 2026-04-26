The $110 billion takeover of American media

If the Paramount–Skydance and Warner Bros. Discovery merger goes through, CNN, CBS News, HBO, Paramount Pictures, and one of the world's largest social media platforms will sit inside a single corporate empire — controlled by one family, answerable to no one, and financially entwined with the governments and billionaires who helped engineer the deal.

This is the Ellison media cartel. And it goes far beyond a monopoly.

It's a surveillance story. A propaganda story. A story about what happens when the line between corporation and state dissolves — and the only thing left on your screen is the version of reality powerful people decide you're allowed to see.

Ask yourself: what do they get in return?

Jobs are vanishing. Journalists are being sidelined. Stories are dying in the edit bay before they ever reach the public. And the government that should be scrutinizing this merger in the public interest is the same government that stands to gain the most if it goes through.

Call it what it is: state capture. And your screen is the battlefield.

This from a Libtard point of view, but both sides are doing the same......Governments don't want freedom of speech......

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Mirrored - The Drey Dossier

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