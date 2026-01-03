Desert Tech MDR Full Review Removed by YouTube - Livestream Lessons Learned

AmbGun Desert Tech MDR Page

https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-rifle/desert-tech-mdr





Opening Music Soundtrack Instrumental by Imperial Age

https://imperial-age.com





This full length review is not really seeing that much traffic now days, but the idea that some faceless YouTube activist can strike down a video that has or at least had implications for the NATO and US Army Next Generation Squad Weapon program is detrimental to the national security of the USA…And given the disastrous selection of the committee cluster fuck Sig Spear, at least a sliver of blame can be be assigned to censorship.





We’re just a small channel, but I look forward to participating in a future class action lawsuit against such arbitrary, non-objective censorship.





YouTube’s committee for public safety. What Robespierre advocated came right back around to him.







