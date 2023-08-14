Kids AREN'T learning this SIMPLE SKILL and it's VERY CONCERNING

Glenn Beck
August 12, 2023
Our schools have many issues on their hands thanks to the woke Left. But Glenn reviews one that you may have not heard of, but is equally as concerning: Kids are LOSING the ability to play tag. Glenn reviews an article from the athletics-fitness website Stack, which says that schools are banning tag because many children haven't learned a simple skill: how to safely physically interact with each other. Glenn and Stu discuss what may be causing this big problem and lay out the only solution.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w-F9xgihdSY
