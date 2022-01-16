UK Funeral Director: Large Number of Vaccinated People Die From Blood Clots

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01/11/2022 UK funeral director says a large number of vaccinated people die from blood clots. The main bulk of deaths that we’re getting is from vaccine injury. And it’s well known within the medical profession and the funeral profession.