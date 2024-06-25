BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1897 - Eugene Karl Siller - Report on Rhoden's capture
The Fire Rises
12 views • 10 months ago

Eugene was playing golf, when he witnessed Rhoden driving a truck towards a pond near hole 10. When he walked over to investigate, Rhoden shot him, before shooting two other people he had bound and gagged in the back. Rhoden then went out for drinks with a female friend. Eugene leaves behind a wife and two kids.

Keywords
violencecrimegenocide
