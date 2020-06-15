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Teen Paralyzed After Getting H1N1 Vaccination
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96 views • June 15, 2020
A Cecil County teenager is in rehab and is paralyzed from the chest down as a result of getting the H1N1 flu vaccine at his school, according to his parents and doctor.(2010)
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