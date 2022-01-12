Cult Psychology/Cult Characteristics and Vaccine Mandates

This video was instantly pulled from YouTube as it compares the intense Vaccine Agenda to the same characteristics found in all cultish teachings.



This video presents the biblical Truth that from the beginning of time as we know it, there has been a consistent attack on mankind’s genetic DNA, and presents the theory as to why. A theory is introduced stating this intense push for Vaccine Mandates REQUIRES a coupling of Fallen Angelic (Demonic) Technology and man’s God-given Authority over all things. This Cultish Push is a result of that wicked intention to modify or alter man’s DNA so that it will not respond to God.



The video summarizes the distinctions between following blindly after cultish principles and cult leaders, and the unified relationship between God and man, and man’s relationship with his fellow man as well as governments.