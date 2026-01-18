BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
NIGHT SHADOWS SUNDAY 01.18.2026 – Looking for Love in All the Wrong Places
Follows TheWay
Follows TheWay
573 followers
1
2 days ago

Your validation is that you are here!


2 Peter 2:2

And many shall follow their pernicious ways; by reason of whom the way of truth shall be evil spoken of.


John 6:37

All that the Father giveth me shall come to me; and him that cometh to me I will in no wise cast out.


Colossians 2:2

That their hearts might be comforted, being knit together in love, and unto all riches of the full assurance of understanding, to the acknowledgement of the mystery of God, and of the Father, and of Christ;


__________ HELPFUL LINKS:


Stewart Best's Substack:


https://substack.com/@stewartcbest


Stewart Best's Most-Helpful Guide to True, Biblical Salvation ("DarkLight"):


NarrowWayTruth.com

https://narrowwaytruth.com


   --- Jesus warned us that the vast majority of Christians are not, in truth, BORN AGAIN.


   --- Be sure you are saved and not just think you are!


__________


Video Source:


https://rumble.com/user/Runty1940


__________


Stewart Best has been teaching the true salvation gospel of Jesus Christ for over 40 years.


His classic video, “Iron Mountain — Blueprint for Tyranny,” drew national attention; including NBC's Dateline show and the Wall Street Journal.


In the past, he has appeared on the Art Bell Show and also on Steve Quayle’s former radio show.


At fourscore+ years of age his force does not seem to have abated one bit, still producing prolifically with his team at the LightGate ministry.


He was a professional aviator for many years, flying the latest corporate jets as Captain, and he also served in the military.

