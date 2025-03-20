Is Elon Musk the False Prophet, Part 4.. Examine his Fruits

Support us to save souls via the news: https://sjwellfire.com/support/

or [email protected] paypal

Save Souls with a OfGod TShirt: https://sjwellfire.com/shop/

Connect: Join our alerts: https://sjwellfire.com/

Is Elon the False Prophet part 4.

Elon's god is Ai / Scientism. VCAST covers Elon's latest moves with bio digital convergence (mind control), signs / wonders, and Ai gov. Did Elon give a pass to genocide leaders like Stalin / Mao? How does this fit Noahide laws? Why does Elon have so much power rescuing the astronauts and discussing peace with an Iranian Diplomat? We cover an old article from the University of MI about putting a nano computer in you via a needle (injectable computers). How does this fit the jab? Remember, they want you to be the cell phone by 2030. Why the X cyber and Telsa attacks? Elon is talking about a DNA database. How does this fit the Fourth Beast System, iron mixed with clay? Everything is a counterfeit from the Word of God? For example, Elon's version of Noah's Ark to Mars. Is Elon going after Social Security? What is the bigger ponzi scam. And more.



