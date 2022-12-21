2 Guys Drinking Coffee Episode 84 - Christmas
9 views
Twas the Week Before Christmas
And all through the days,
2 Guys were thinking
What will we say.
Will warnings it be
Telling of evil and woe,
As we talk of naughty listers
Like Klaus, Bill and Joe.
Or will we take a break
From our regular fare,
And speak of the season
When people take a moment to care.
So, Christmas it is
Our topic will be,
Not Santa or Rudolph
But a child that saved you and me.
We hope you will come
As fun will be certain,
There’s a rumor of cookies
And the coffee will be perkin’
We’ll see you there
Or see you online,
But one thing’s for sure
We will have a good time!
Keywords
christmaspeacegoodtidings
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos