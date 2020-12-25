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This is War - Trump Must Act to Stop The Fraud, Says Constitutional Attorney
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133 views • December 25, 2020
Constitutional Attorney, retired military and JAG officer Joanna Martin, provides her solid constitutional opinion as to why "Trump can [and must] act to stop the fraud".
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Full Article here: https://thenewamerican.com/this-is-war-trump-must-act-to-stop-the-fraud-says-constitutional-attorney/
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Full Article here: https://thenewamerican.com/this-is-war-trump-must-act-to-stop-the-fraud-says-constitutional-attorney/
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