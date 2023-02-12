Overlooked: Lost in The Shining Hotel | Ep: 2 - The Management



Truthstream





Episode 2 of our latest series Overlooked! Building upon the last episode, we think we have a theory... Three more episodes forthcoming. Please Please Please help support us on Patreon so we can make more movies: https://www.patreon.com/truthstreammedia

As context is very important for all videos; this message is to confirm that the purpose of this video is reporting on or documenting the content. Note that we make an effort to research for context and cite our sources when necessary.

Truthstream Can Be Found Here:

Our First Film: TheMindsofMen.net

Our First Series: Vimeo.com/ondemand/trustgame

Site: http://TruthstreamMedia.com

Twitter: @TruthstreamNews

Backup Vimeo: Vimeo.com/truthstreammedia

DONATE: http://bit.ly/2aTBeeF

Newsletter: http://eepurl.com/bbxcWX

~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*­~*~*~*~*~

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

Show less