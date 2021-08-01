© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Epstein Strangled? An ER Doctor Weighs In
Follow
0
Share
Report
160 views • August 01, 2021
Dr Kevin Wacasey - an ER doctor with 25 years' experience - weighs in on reports that Jeffrey Epstein suffered multiple neck fractures.
Did Jeffrey Epstein commit suicide? Was he strangled?
The verdict is fairly clear...
Check out http://healthcareonomics.com/
and https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCN9sHeQaJCyv2Q1rTdE4RDg
Dr Wacasey's books:
The Guide to Buying Health Insurance, and Health Care:
https://amzn.to/31BbRsC
Healthcareonomics 101: 500 Ways You're Being Ripped Off By The Health Insurance, and Health Care Industries. Any Questions?
https://amzn.to/2Z900nP
HEALTHCAREONOMICS: 1,000 CRAZY WAYS AMERICAN HEALTH INSURANCE CONTROLS AMERICA’S HEALTH CARE:
https://amzn.to/2YUXulO
▶️ Donate Now: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ 1. Donate: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ 2. Newsletter Sign-Up: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
▶️ 3. On YouTube: Subscribe, Click Notification Bell
▶️ 4. Subscribe to the Freedomain Podcast: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com
▶️ 5. Follow Freedomain on Alternative Platforms
🔴 Bitchute: http://bitchute.com/freedomainradio
🔴 Minds: http://minds.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Steemit: http://steemit.com/@stefan.molyneux
🔴 Gab: http://gab.ai/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Facebook: http://facebook.com/stefan.molyneux
🔴 Instagram: http://instagram.com/stefanmolyneux
Amazon Affiliate Links
▶️ US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
▶️ Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
▶️ UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Did Jeffrey Epstein commit suicide? Was he strangled?
The verdict is fairly clear...
Check out http://healthcareonomics.com/
and https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCN9sHeQaJCyv2Q1rTdE4RDg
Dr Wacasey's books:
The Guide to Buying Health Insurance, and Health Care:
https://amzn.to/31BbRsC
Healthcareonomics 101: 500 Ways You're Being Ripped Off By The Health Insurance, and Health Care Industries. Any Questions?
https://amzn.to/2Z900nP
HEALTHCAREONOMICS: 1,000 CRAZY WAYS AMERICAN HEALTH INSURANCE CONTROLS AMERICA’S HEALTH CARE:
https://amzn.to/2YUXulO
▶️ Donate Now: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ 1. Donate: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ 2. Newsletter Sign-Up: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
▶️ 3. On YouTube: Subscribe, Click Notification Bell
▶️ 4. Subscribe to the Freedomain Podcast: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com
▶️ 5. Follow Freedomain on Alternative Platforms
🔴 Bitchute: http://bitchute.com/freedomainradio
🔴 Minds: http://minds.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Steemit: http://steemit.com/@stefan.molyneux
🔴 Gab: http://gab.ai/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Facebook: http://facebook.com/stefan.molyneux
🔴 Instagram: http://instagram.com/stefanmolyneux
Amazon Affiliate Links
▶️ US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
▶️ Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
▶️ UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.