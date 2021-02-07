How God Is Reproducing Himself Through The Symbiotic Marriage Relantionship...

We are surprised when Christians have a higher divorce rate than secular marriages. How can this be when they have the bible to help them? It because they don't look to the bible for success. This video will give you surprising reasons for why marriages are not Holy. And more importantly how you can become a symbiotic being with your wife...



The U.S. Is Full Of Poor Angry Black Women Today Because They Don't Know How To Have Sex...

Understanding Marriage...In the Age of Divorce...

Things have become very complicated in marriage now that men and women are choosing their own spouses. The most complicating factor then becomes which spouse do I end up with as one being with, in heaven. And yes, your not David or Soloman with many wives. So how does the bible deal with these complicated questions of marriage, heaven, and eternal life with your spouse?