Risky Thrifting! 10 "AS IS" Thrift Store Electronic Items Tested. How many work? v.1

In this video I test out ten previously untested thrift store electronics from Goodwill, The Salvation Army Family Store, and more to see if they work. The items include:1. Sony CCD-F70 Video8 Handycam Video Camera Recorder (Camcorder)2. Durabrand Model CT-995 AM/FM Radio Cassette Recorder3. Panasonic Model No. RQ-212DKS Portable Stereo Cassette Recorder, Matsushita Electric Industrial Co., Ltd.4. Disney MU-421 Stereo Cassette Player5. Audio-Technica DR-VX1 Digital Reference Dynamic Vocal Microphone6. Numark Model DH-17V Dynamic Stereophone With Volume Control Headphones7. S-Series SS204 4 in 1 Chromatic Tuner, Guitar Tuner, Metronome, Pitch Generator8. WeatherX WR282B Portable NOAA Weather & AM/FM Radio9. Diamond VC500 USB 2.0 One Touch VHS DVD Video Capture Device10. Motorized Coin Sorter: Pennies, Nickels, Dimes, QuartersI briefly introduce each item, then ask for YOU to guess in the comments how many of these items will work. Please no spoilers on the exact results in the comments so others can have fun with this guessing game too!If you would like to see a more detailed video about any of the items tested in this video, please say so in the comments (no spoilers, please) and I will see what I can do.00:00 Intro / Open00:55 Items Being Tested06:54 Guessing Game! Please Play!07:40 Items tested14:48 Results / Closing Thoughts