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Risky Thrifting! 10 "AS IS" Thrift Store Electronic Items Tested. How many work? v.1
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41 views • March 01, 2022
In this video I test out ten previously untested thrift store electronics from Goodwill, The Salvation Army Family Store, and more to see if they work. The items include:
1. Sony CCD-F70 Video8 Handycam Video Camera Recorder (Camcorder)
2. Durabrand Model CT-995 AM/FM Radio Cassette Recorder
3. Panasonic Model No. RQ-212DKS Portable Stereo Cassette Recorder, Matsushita Electric Industrial Co., Ltd.
4. Disney MU-421 Stereo Cassette Player
5. Audio-Technica DR-VX1 Digital Reference Dynamic Vocal Microphone
6. Numark Model DH-17V Dynamic Stereophone With Volume Control Headphones
7. S-Series SS204 4 in 1 Chromatic Tuner, Guitar Tuner, Metronome, Pitch Generator
8. WeatherX WR282B Portable NOAA Weather & AM/FM Radio
9. Diamond VC500 USB 2.0 One Touch VHS DVD Video Capture Device
10. Motorized Coin Sorter: Pennies, Nickels, Dimes, Quarters
I briefly introduce each item, then ask for YOU to guess in the comments how many of these items will work. Please no spoilers on the exact results in the comments so others can have fun with this guessing game too!
If you would like to see a more detailed video about any of the items tested in this video, please say so in the comments (no spoilers, please) and I will see what I can do.
https://thriftyav.com
00:00 Intro / Open
00:55 Items Being Tested
06:54 Guessing Game! Please Play!
07:40 Items tested
14:48 Results / Closing Thoughts
1. Sony CCD-F70 Video8 Handycam Video Camera Recorder (Camcorder)
2. Durabrand Model CT-995 AM/FM Radio Cassette Recorder
3. Panasonic Model No. RQ-212DKS Portable Stereo Cassette Recorder, Matsushita Electric Industrial Co., Ltd.
4. Disney MU-421 Stereo Cassette Player
5. Audio-Technica DR-VX1 Digital Reference Dynamic Vocal Microphone
6. Numark Model DH-17V Dynamic Stereophone With Volume Control Headphones
7. S-Series SS204 4 in 1 Chromatic Tuner, Guitar Tuner, Metronome, Pitch Generator
8. WeatherX WR282B Portable NOAA Weather & AM/FM Radio
9. Diamond VC500 USB 2.0 One Touch VHS DVD Video Capture Device
10. Motorized Coin Sorter: Pennies, Nickels, Dimes, Quarters
I briefly introduce each item, then ask for YOU to guess in the comments how many of these items will work. Please no spoilers on the exact results in the comments so others can have fun with this guessing game too!
If you would like to see a more detailed video about any of the items tested in this video, please say so in the comments (no spoilers, please) and I will see what I can do.
https://thriftyav.com
00:00 Intro / Open
00:55 Items Being Tested
06:54 Guessing Game! Please Play!
07:40 Items tested
14:48 Results / Closing Thoughts
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