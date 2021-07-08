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The Marxist behind the curtain? The new SS group Obama's new military
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347 views • July 08, 2021
https://www.trunews.com/stream/jan-6-capitol-riot-used-to-justify-us-national-police-force
JAN 6 CAPITOL RIOT USED TO JUSTIFY U.S. NATIONAL POLICE FORCE
Today on TruNews, host Edward Szall and the team the latest news from the US Capitol Police that they plan to launch field offices in California and Florida in response to the Jan 6 riot. Is this the beginning of a national police force first proposed by Barack Obama?
President Biden is planning on a nation-wide door-to-door vaccination checks, enforced by loyalists to the Communist agenda.
Rick Wiles, Edward Szall, Lauren Witzke, Doc Burkhart, Kerry Kinsey. Airdate (7/7/21)
JAN 6 CAPITOL RIOT USED TO JUSTIFY U.S. NATIONAL POLICE FORCE
Today on TruNews, host Edward Szall and the team the latest news from the US Capitol Police that they plan to launch field offices in California and Florida in response to the Jan 6 riot. Is this the beginning of a national police force first proposed by Barack Obama?
President Biden is planning on a nation-wide door-to-door vaccination checks, enforced by loyalists to the Communist agenda.
Rick Wiles, Edward Szall, Lauren Witzke, Doc Burkhart, Kerry Kinsey. Airdate (7/7/21)
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