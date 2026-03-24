🎵The Undisclosed Location

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Dark Americana, gritty Chicago Blues, slide guitar, gravelly male vocals, urgent tempo, atmospheric, industrial percussion, deep bass
(Intro)
(Gritty slide guitar riff)
(Sound of crickets and a low electronic hum)
(Verse 1)
Undisclosed location, March twenty-six
Decimated by the bugs, but I’m in the mix
Didn’t want to make a video, didn’t have the drive
But the world’s gone crazy just to stay alive
Bright flashes in Houston, a boom in the air
NASA’s got a story, but do they even care?
Hand-sized rock through a kitchen floor
They’re knocking on the roof, they’re knocking on the door.
(Chorus)
They’re opening the portals, they’re sustaining the light
Interdimensional shadows in the middle of the night
From CERN to the Barksdale B-52s
The Cheshire Moon is bringing the news
Signs in the sun, signs in the stars
They’re hiding the truth behind the prison bars.
(Verse 2)
Strange lights moving like a Starlink chain
Shaking the pictures, shaking the brain
A false flag in LA, the power goes cold
Then they bring out the "aliens" to do what they’re told
A "wet moon" hanging in a winter sky
The Farmer’s Almanac says that’s a lie
Messing with time, messing with the tides
Nowhere for the honest man to run and hide.
(Chorus)
They’re opening the portals, they’re sustaining the light
Interdimensional shadows in the middle of the night
From CERN to the Barksdale B-52s
The Cheshire Moon is bringing the news
Signs in the sun, signs in the stars
They’re hiding the truth behind the prison bars.
(Bridge)
(Music strips back to a heavy, rhythmic stomp)
Agenda Twenty-Thirty, the war is the stage
Own nothing, be happy, inside of the cage
Meteors are myths, just helium and junk
The world is a ship that’s already sunk
I got the King James in my left hand
Confusion in the Cosmos to understand.
(Guitar Solo - Distorted and Intense)
(Verse 3)
Look at the circle, look at the names
Billionaire donors playing the games
Orbits of power, the Ashkenazi elite
Playing the fiddle while we’re in the street
(Sound of a distant, heavy explosion)
Did you hear that? The ground just shook
Close to the base, better take a look
Seven PM and the woods are loud
Something is coming beneath the cloud.
(Outro)
Links are below... support the fight.
Recording’s getting fouled in the dead of night.
I’m out.
(Heavy slide guitar fade out)
(Sound of a final low boom)