🎵The Undisclosed Location

Dark Americana, gritty Chicago Blues, slide guitar, gravelly male vocals, urgent tempo, atmospheric, industrial percussion, deep bass

(Intro)

(Gritty slide guitar riff)

(Sound of crickets and a low electronic hum)



(Verse 1)

Undisclosed location, March twenty-six

Decimated by the bugs, but I’m in the mix

Didn’t want to make a video, didn’t have the drive

But the world’s gone crazy just to stay alive

Bright flashes in Houston, a boom in the air

NASA’s got a story, but do they even care?

Hand-sized rock through a kitchen floor

They’re knocking on the roof, they’re knocking on the door.



(Chorus)

They’re opening the portals, they’re sustaining the light

Interdimensional shadows in the middle of the night

From CERN to the Barksdale B-52s

The Cheshire Moon is bringing the news

Signs in the sun, signs in the stars

They’re hiding the truth behind the prison bars.



(Verse 2)

Strange lights moving like a Starlink chain

Shaking the pictures, shaking the brain

A false flag in LA, the power goes cold

Then they bring out the "aliens" to do what they’re told

A "wet moon" hanging in a winter sky

The Farmer’s Almanac says that’s a lie

Messing with time, messing with the tides

Nowhere for the honest man to run and hide.



(Chorus)

They’re opening the portals, they’re sustaining the light

Interdimensional shadows in the middle of the night

From CERN to the Barksdale B-52s

The Cheshire Moon is bringing the news

Signs in the sun, signs in the stars

They’re hiding the truth behind the prison bars.



(Bridge)

(Music strips back to a heavy, rhythmic stomp)

Agenda Twenty-Thirty, the war is the stage

Own nothing, be happy, inside of the cage

Meteors are myths, just helium and junk

The world is a ship that’s already sunk

I got the King James in my left hand

Confusion in the Cosmos to understand.



(Guitar Solo - Distorted and Intense)



(Verse 3)

Look at the circle, look at the names

Billionaire donors playing the games

Orbits of power, the Ashkenazi elite

Playing the fiddle while we’re in the street

(Sound of a distant, heavy explosion)

Did you hear that? The ground just shook

Close to the base, better take a look

Seven PM and the woods are loud

Something is coming beneath the cloud.



(Outro)

Links are below... support the fight.

Recording’s getting fouled in the dead of night.

I’m out.

(Heavy slide guitar fade out)

(Sound of a final low boom)

