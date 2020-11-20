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Painting/Spraying Cabinets Using a turn style spray stand!
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14 views • November 20, 2020
Pineal PaintingLLC SARASOTA FLORIDA
This video show how I a lazy suzan on a table to spray Cabinet Doors. This is just one way that I like to spray cabinet doors. The other way that Is my favorite is to use my hanging system where I hang the doors on hangars that swivel. I will post a video using my hanging system!
This video show how I a lazy suzan on a table to spray Cabinet Doors. This is just one way that I like to spray cabinet doors. The other way that Is my favorite is to use my hanging system where I hang the doors on hangars that swivel. I will post a video using my hanging system!
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