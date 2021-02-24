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Antifa Leader John Sulivan's Cell Hacked - Capitol Riot Master Impostor - PUBLISHED!
Truth Planet Z
Truth Planet Z
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616 views • February 24, 2021
John Sullivan is an ANTIFA operative. He led a "large number" of other ANTIFA street thugs at the 6 Jan. DC "Capitol Riot" or "insurrection", in costumes meant to fool watchers into thinking they were "Trump supporters."

In this video is a confession of how Sullivan faked being a "Trump supporter."

Sullivan was the lead photographer as well as one of the stage managers involved in the fake death of Ashli Babbit. Ashli's real name is Ashley Nylen, a government employee from Colorado. Her husband Eric is a doctor who works in Washington DC, on Pennsylvania Ave.. See this channel for several videos exposing her real identity, and detailing how the "shooting" was faked.

"CNN INVOLVED IN CAPITOL RAID
==========================
CNN REPORTER JADE SACKER WAS INVOLVED IN THE CAPITOL RAID AND WENT IN WITH THEM TO RIOT. BUSTED. CNN KNEW THE WHOLE TIME IT WAS ANTIFA AND NOT REPUBLICANS BECAUSE THEIR OWN REPORTERS PARTOOK IN IT.

HA HA, SHE SAYS REPEATEDLY "YOU ARE NOT RECORDING THIS, ARE YOU? AND THE GUY SAYS, "YOU ARE NOT IN IT, IT IS ONLY YOUR VOICE" AND "I’LL DELETE IT". THAT WAS A PRIME BUST OF CNN WITH CREAM AND SUGAR ON TOP.

LISTEN TO THE BACKGROUND. SOMEONE SCREAMS "NOW WE CAN IMPEACH THAT M.F." AND OF COURSE, THE FBI GOT THIS AS "RIGHT" AS A COMMIE WOULD WANT.

**This came with the video above. ^^

**Video is From Multiple sources. "

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