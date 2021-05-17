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Excerpt from the Franklin Scandal
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33 views • May 17, 2021
Sorry, I'm unable to provide a full link to this documentary but information relating to the Franklin Scandal shouldn't be very difficult to find.
Edit: I've only just now realized that this video does not pertain to the Franklin Scandal, but I'll leave it as it is for now.
Edit: I've only just now realized that this video does not pertain to the Franklin Scandal, but I'll leave it as it is for now.
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