Message For The Pope: How Anti-Sodomy Laws Serve 'Useful Public Purpose'
High Hopes
Published 20 hours ago
John-Henry Westen


March 1, 2023


As the LGBT agenda continues to destroy the innocence of children and families in the West, pro-sodomy activists now seek to expand their progressive empire to Africa. Kenya, a stronghold of traditional Christianity, is the LGBT agenda's prime target.


As Kenya resists LGBT pressure by holding fast to anti-LGBT laws, world figures are pushing anti-family and anti-life propaganda onto Kenya's pro-life and pro-family culture. Charles Kanjama, an prominent Kenyan lawyer and legal expert, explains to LifeSite the legal defenses that Kenya can use to remain true to its traditional and Catholic values.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2be71e-anti-lgbt-laws-and-values-keep-kenya-proudly-pro-family.html


