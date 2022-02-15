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Alex Jones does not tell you the TRUTH about COVID 19 came from a French lab.
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190 views • February 15, 2022
The public available records CLEARLY show all the patents related to COVID 19, SARS VIRUS, are from Institute Pasteur, France, not China, and jointly owned by the USA. COVID 19 came from a SARS infected patient in a French hospital in Hanoi Vietnam. COVID 19 is the most recent modification of SARS by adding 4 DNA sequences of HIV and DNA of Malaria. et al.
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