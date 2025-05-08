Chaos in Dustville Series 2 Episode 3 - UFO Meets Old West Stupidity

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Welcome to Dustville… where even aliens regret showing up.
In this absurd sci-fi comedy short, extraterrestrial visitors land in Dustville hoping for peaceful first contact. But instead of scientists or military generals, they’re met by confused townsfolk, a suspicious sheriff, a chicken considered the town’s leader, and a prospector who thinks they’re just city folk in shiny pajamas. What begins as a diplomatic mission turns into a chaotic cultural breakdown, complete with misfires, misunderstandings, and a glowing orb nobody trusts.
What Sets Chaos in Dustville Apart?
👽 Absurdist Western-Sci-Fi Blend: Classic Western visuals meet the ridiculousness of an alien encounter gone wrong.
🎬 Standalone, Fast-Paced Shorts: Each episode tells a unique story in under 5 minutes—no filler, just laughs.
💡 AI Meets Dark Humor: Created using advanced tools for writing, visuals, voices, and sound—with an old-school comedy heart.
🎶 Soundtrack & Music Licensing
We use music from Artlist and Epidemic Sound to build the perfect dusty, off-kilter atmosphere for Dustville. Don’t miss your chance to start your own musical journey – experience a 7-day free trial here:
👉 [Epidemic Sound](https://share.epidemicsound.com/a65tj7)
🔊 Vocals, Sound Effects & VFX Crafted using AI-generated voices from ElevenLabs and wild sound/VFX work from Production Crate, every frame of Dustville chaos is intentionally out of control. Discover more about these innovations here:
👉 [ElevenLabs](https://try.elevenlabs.io/ulq04iz95gp0) and
👉 [Production Crate](https://productioncrate.partnerlinks....)
📺 Why You Should Watch: If you like AI-created content, sci-fi satire, or just watching a town make a complete mess of itself with complete confidence, this is for you. Perfect for fans of Red Dead Redemption meets Rick & Morty energy.
💬 Connect & Share: Enjoyed the show? Hit like, subscribe, and ring the bell to join our posse of Dustville watchers.
🤠 Final Words: They came in peace. They left in disappointment. Another day in Dustville.
Mirrored - David Mann AI