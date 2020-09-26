FARMER NOT ALLOWED TO FEED ANIMALS IN AUSTRALIA DUE TO COVID19 LOCKDOWN - TOTAL MADNESS

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Hear one Australian farmer tell how he is locked down, unable to reach his animals to feed them -- and the government has advised him to FLY 43 tons of hay to Sydney. This is complete madness and does NOTHING but deliberate destruction of our food supply. Spread the word on his behalf -- and for all of our future. IceAgeFarmer.com