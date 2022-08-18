Search For The Truth

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If someone wants the truth enough they will find it. In fact, all one needs to do is to ask for it! A reminder to be sincere in your search. Don't give up my friend!
For a longer video click this link to watch "Are You Hungry For The Truth": https://bit.ly/3pqXuoP
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