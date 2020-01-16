Meet koala sniffing dog ‘Taylor’ - the animal lifesaver in Australia bushfires

When he hears the command "Koala! Find!" 4-year old English Springer Spaniel 'Taylor' runs off into the burnt bushlands to locate injured Koalas.



The animals are among many of Australia's iconic wildlife to have fallen victim to the devastating bushfires.



In the search for injured animals, Conservation Detection Dogs have become one of the most important tools used. Trainer Ryan Tate explains:



"Taylor and I have been finding Koalas together for three years now, all up and down the east coast of Australia. She's trained to sniff out their fur and their scats."



During the past few months, Taylor has been able to locate at least eight Koalas.



Australia's bushfires burning since September have claimed the lives of 28 people, killed more than a billion animals and destroyed forests and farmland the size of Bulgaria.