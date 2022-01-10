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X22 REPORT - No War, No Civil Unrest, Clean & Swift, What Is The Most Valuable Weapon? Information
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130 views • January 10, 2022
X22 REPORT Ep. 2672b - Jan 9, 2022
No War, No Civil Unrest, Clean & Swift, What Is The Most Valuable Weapon? Information

The [DS] is panicking, the narrative is falling apart and people are questioning the cases and deaths, the counts do not make sense. They [DS] is now building the narrative that civil war is coming, they are trying to push this and it will fail in the end. The patriots know the color revolution playbook, it is the same playbook the [DS] always uses. The battle is beginning, the weapon is information and it more lethal that guns or bombs. No war, no civil unrest, clean and swift

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.

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censorshippoliticsbig techpandemicelection fraudx22 reportbiden admintruth social
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