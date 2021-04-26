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Technology Expert Jovan Hutton Pulitzer Can Determine If Voter Ballots Are Legitimate Or Fake In Seconds
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754 views • April 26, 2021
Kevin Freeman from the Economic War Room interviews Jovan Hutton Pulitzer who is a technology expert as they discuss how the forensic audit of the ballots will be performed and that the proof is there of massive election fraud. Jovan has invented many technologies that billions of people use everyday which he also describes in this video which establishes his expertise.
For more information visit - https://www.economicwarroom.com
https://everylegalvote.com
.
For more information visit - https://www.economicwarroom.com
https://everylegalvote.com
.
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