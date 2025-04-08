RT News - April 8 2025 6AM GMT

April 8, 2025

Iran confirms high-level nuclear talks with Washington later this week, but insists they will not be direct. That's while the Israeli leader pushes for a Libyan style scenario for Tehran during his meeting with Donald Trump. Following an international outcry, the IDF investigates its attack on medical vehicles in Gaza, and starts changing its story, now saying fewer militants were killed than it first claimed. As the world reels from the seismic shock of Donald Trump's trade tariffs, and countries on the receiving end prepared to mount their defences, speculation mounts on whether the sun is setting on the era of globalisation. We discuss the issue with panel of guests. And a British charity hires a convicted paedophile to work with vulnerable Ukrainian children. We look into how it happened.









