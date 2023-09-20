A New Beginning Part 2 Are Evil Spirits For Real?

Jesus commissioned his disciples to preach the Gospel, cast out devils and heal the sick. Now most Christians preach the Gospel and some may pray for the sick, but the subject of devils makes people uncomfortable.

The reality is that once you have been born again and received forgiveness, there is still some spiritual dirt that needs to be removed from your life. In this message, Pastor John deals with the reality of evil spirits and how Jesus interacted with them. Seminary professors will tell you that Jesus was a child of his day and talked about devils because they were the imagination of ignorant people and He just went along with what people believed.

As you listen to the scriptural evidence, you will have to choose whether or not to accept the words of Jesus as truth or side with the theological scholars who reject the Son of God as an ignoramus.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2011/RLJ-1291.pdf

RLJ-1291 -- MAY 22, 2011

