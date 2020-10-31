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#20 Rise of the Thought Police - 25 Nightmares That Will Happen if Joe Biden Steals the Election
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21 views • October 31, 2020
#20) Rise of the thought police – Under a Biden / Harris presidency, the DOJ and White House would openly encourage universities and local governments across the country to teach Critical Race Theory and punish people for being White. Anyone who expresses a pro-Constitution, pro-Trump or pro-liberty idea will be immediately fired from their job, removed from public office, eliminated from corporate boards and essentially removed from society. The Left will metastasize into Nazi-like authoritarian obedience state, complete with actual thought police who report “thought crimes” to authorities. This will of course be strongly aided by Big Tech’s surveillance and censorship capabilities.
Written by Mike Adams at Natural News Read More https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-10-11-nightmare-things-will-happen-if-joe-biden-wins-the-election.html
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Written by Mike Adams at Natural News Read More https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-10-11-nightmare-things-will-happen-if-joe-biden-wins-the-election.html
#thoughtpolice #censorship #shutup #25nightmares #nightmare #naturalnews #mikeadams #healthranger #realfreenews #botchedbiden #creepyjoebiden #sleepyjoebiden #joeidiot #joemoron #joestupid #bidensucks #dailyjoe #dailyjoebiden #joebiden #biden #biden2020 #bidendenial #joekamala #trump #trump2020 #maga #maga2020 #kag #americafirst #maskupmetro #omaha #nebraska #omahanebraska #maskupomaha #maskupne #maskupnebraska #covid #covid19 #NECovid19 #Covid19Nebraska #maskmandate #maskupdate #covidhysteria #endlessemergency #covidkaren #nomaskomaha #lincoln #lincolnnebraska #nomasklincoln #savelives #muzzleup #holdyourbreath #maskupchallenge #maskupmetrochallenge #beahero #tyranny #medicaltyranny #nomask #nomasknoentry
More Real Free News https://realfreenews.com/
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