BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

"New" US National Security Strategy, Same as the "Old"
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1339 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
40 views • 1 day ago

The "New" US National Security Strategy, Same as the Old

Here is the current chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff admitting that the US is pursuing an "Extending Russia" policy against ALL designated US adversaries, including Russia, China, and Iran.

This strategy has served as the basis of US foreign policy for decades, and is the foundation neo-conservative driven US hegemony has been based on.

Beyond deliberately misleading corporate media headlines, inside the halls of corporate funded think tanks, the truth is admitted openly in forums they know the general public and even many commentators will never hear or see.

Full talk, video here: https://youtu.be/63FtvUJi_6I?si=008-ZJz6uIqyZdjB

Adding: 

Someone tried to kill "Zelensky's wallet" Mindich in Israel, Kolomoyskyi stated in court.

According to him, this happened on November 28: the housekeeper of the corrupt official was injured, and the criminals were arrested.

Nothing is known about the condition of Mindich himself. Kolomoyskyi promised to provide more details at the next court hearings tomorrow and the day after, Ukrainian media report.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy