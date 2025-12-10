The "New" US National Security Strategy, Same as the Old

Here is the current chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff admitting that the US is pursuing an "Extending Russia" policy against ALL designated US adversaries, including Russia, China, and Iran.

This strategy has served as the basis of US foreign policy for decades, and is the foundation neo-conservative driven US hegemony has been based on.

Beyond deliberately misleading corporate media headlines, inside the halls of corporate funded think tanks, the truth is admitted openly in forums they know the general public and even many commentators will never hear or see.

Full talk, video here: https://youtu.be/63FtvUJi_6I?si=008-ZJz6uIqyZdjB

Adding:

Someone tried to kill "Zelensky's wallet" Mindich in Israel, Kolomoyskyi stated in court.

According to him, this happened on November 28: the housekeeper of the corrupt official was injured, and the criminals were arrested.

Nothing is known about the condition of Mindich himself. Kolomoyskyi promised to provide more details at the next court hearings tomorrow and the day after, Ukrainian media report.