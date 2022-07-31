And he saith unto me, Seal not the sayings of the prophecy of this book: for the time is at hand. Revelation 22:10-

God Spoke the world into existence- God is the Word John 1:1



In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God

You yourselves are our letter, inscribed on our hearts, known and read by everyone. It is clear that you are a letter from Christ, the result of our ministry, written not with ink but with the Spirit of the living God, not on tablets of stone but on tablets of human hearts.

2 Corinthians 3:3

The Bible is not sealed in the end.



And he said, Go thy way, Daniel: for the words are closed up and sealed till the time of the end. Daniel 12:9-13



Revelation 22:10-Last warning in the bible



Then he told me, “ Do not seal up the words of prophecy in this book, because the time is near.

Full Podcast-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xvN2iKH2Cis&t=354s