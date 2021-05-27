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As Biden's Anti-Constitutionalist Is On The Hot Seat To Head ATF, Our Founders Speak From The Grave
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10 views • May 27, 2021
Biden nominee to head the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives David Chipman was on the hotseat before the US Senate for confirmation on Wednesday. It was a poor performance and there is no way the agency exists lawfully under the Constitution nor should this guy be heading it. We'll take a look at some highlights, then go to the Scriptures and our founders to understand why this is such an important issue.
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/as-bidens-anti-constitutionalist-is-on-the-hot-seat-to-head-atf-our-founders-speak-from-the-grave/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
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