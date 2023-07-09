Who are YOU!?

Abram was a Hebrew (Gen 14:13).

Joseph was a Hebrew (Gen 39:14, 17).

Jonah was a Hebrew (Jon 1:9).

They were all Hebrews at this point (Ex 1:15-16, 19; 2:7, 11; Dt 15:12).

"Now these are the judgments which you shall set before them: If you buy a HEBREW servant, he shall serve six years; and in the seventh, he shall go out free and pay nothing. (EX 21:1-2)





It was to the Hebrews, Abraham’s descendants (זֵרַע), that the promise was given (Gen 13:14-16; 17:1-9; 22:15-18).

“For all the land which you see, I will give to you and your descendants (זֵרַע) forever”

"...your name shall be Abraham; for I have made you a father of many nations. I will make you exceedingly fruitful, and I will make nations of you, and kings shall come from you. And I will establish My covenant between Me and you and your descendants (זַרְעֲךָ) after you in their generations, for an everlasting covenant, to be God to you and your descendants after you" (Gen 17:5-7)

The word 'descendants' in the above verses is the Hebrew word Zera (זֵרַע) (with the possessive pronominal suffix ךָ of course, i.e., your descendants)

Strongs # 2233 (זֵרַע) – “seed, semen, that which propagates a species, by extension that which is propagated: child, offspring, descendant, line, race, etc.”

Its definition is nearly identical to the Greek word ‘sperma’ used in the New Covenant.

Strong's #4690 (σπερμα) – “seed, the part of the plant or animal that can propagate the species; by extension: children, offspring, descendants”





This is how it is used in the New Covenant:

“There is neither Jew nor Greek, there is neither slave nor free, there is neither male nor female; for you are all one in Christ Jesus. And if you are Christs, then you are ABRAHAM'S SEED (σπερμα) and heirs according to the promise.” (Gal 3:28-29)

“[Yeshua] does give aid to the seed (σπερμα) of Abraham (Heb 2:16; 4:15-16).

"Are they Hebrews? So am I. Are they Israelites? So am I. Are they the seed (σπερμα) of Abraham? So am I." (2 Cor 11:22)

"Circumcised the eighth day, of the stock of Israel, of the tribe of Benjamin, a Hebrew of the Hebrews; concerning the law, a Pharisee" (Php 3:5)





If you believe in Jesus (transliterated from Yeshua) Christ (Heb. Mashiach) YOU ARE A HEBREW!





In short, A ‘Jew’ is someone from the tribe of Judah or Benjamin (Jdgs1:21). And although they were recognized as the tribe of Judah early on (Ex 31:2), they were not distinguished as the Yehudim (Jews) until 989 BC when 10 of the 12 tribes were taken from Rehoboam for the disobedience of his father Solomon (1 Ki 11:1-13; 12:1-24). The first time “Jew” is used in Scripture is in (2 Ki 16:6) ("men of Judah" NKJV). There are of course those who follow Yeshua who are physical Jews, descendants of the tribe of Judah or Benjamin (Rev 7:5-8).





You could say that ALL Jews are Hebrews but not ALL Hebrews are Jews...