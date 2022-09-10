New British PM Truss brings tougher UK stance on China

https://gnews.org/post/p1j995184
09/07/2022 Mr. Miles Guo: Liz #Truss could be one of the most revolutionary prime ministers in the #UK‘s history, following Winston #Churchill and Margaret Thatcher. She is extremely conservative and pro-American at her heart of hearts. Her approach to CCP may not be as simple as it seems, though she refers to the CCP as the number one enemy.
